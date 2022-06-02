A stunned Taylor Rogers after giving up the game-tying triple. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Brewers via Twitter

The Padres skid continued Thursday as the team dropped its fourth game in a row, and in frustrating fashion, while opening a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Closer Taylor Rogers gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth as the Brewers came back to win 5-4. He got in trouble immediately, loading the bases on a single to Keston Hiura, then hitting Kolton Wong and former Padre Victor Caratini.

Jace Peterson promptly made him pay, tripling to bring them all in. Nabil Crismatt spelled him, but former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen, who had been in a skid, nonetheless delivered the final blow, driving in Peterson with a single for the win.

Rogers, who failed to log an out in his appearance, suffered his third blown save. The loss waste a strong effort by starter Sean Manaea, who went six innings, giving up one run and striking out eight.

See more JACE PETERSON!!!



We're tied in the 9th!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yvqYwPwpfW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 3, 2022

The Padres‘ short trip can’t be a winner – they must salvage the final three games to make it a 3-4 jaunt after being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals before heading to Milwaukee.

They also missed a prime opportunity to gain ground on the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, also victimized by a NL Central team. The Pittsburgh Pirates swept the Dodgers as well, but the Padres began the day still three games back in the NL West.

“It’s just one of those things where we’re just falling a little bit short,” manger Bob Melvin told MLB.com. “It’s frustrating for us, but you just keep working to keep fighting your way out.”

In other news, the team ended its brief relationship with Robinson Canó, the former New York Met who signed last month. The Friars attempted to send him to Triple-A El Paso after he hit less than .100 with 10 strikeouts, according to MLB, but he declined, opting to leave San Diego as a free agent.

The Padres set their starters for the remainder of the series – Joe Musgrove on Friday, followed by MacKenzie Gore and, in his return from the injured list, Mike Clevinger.