Trent Grisham gets ready to round the bases as his game-winner goes out to right. Photo credit: @padres via Twitter

The Padres begin a seven-game road trip Monday in St. Louis with one key question answered – slugger Manny Machado will return despite an arm issue.

Machado missed the last two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates – a walk-off 4-2 win Sunday and Saturday’s 4-2 loss – due to what the team described as “tennis elbow.”

That was a blow as the team’s star third baseman has been hot all year, hitting .357 to lead the National League. He’s second in the NL with 60 hits.

Manager Bob Melvin explained that resting Machado was more of a precaution, given the lengthy season.

“Manny will be in the lineup tomorrow,” the skipper told MLB.com of his availability for the opener with the Cardinals.

The Padres won the series Sunday thanks to MacKenzie Gore and Trent Grisham.

They staked the rookie starter to a 2-0 lead while Gore pitched seven innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts. But Nabil Crismatt gave up two runs in the eighth and the game would go to extras.

That’s when Grisham came through. The centerfielder came up with Jorge Alfaro placed on second in the 10th and slammed the game-winning home run, a blast that bounced off the right field foul pole. Luis García got the win.

Nick Martinez takes the mound Monday – note the early 11:15 a.m. start – with the Padres yet to decide on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s pitchers.

The Padres finish the trip in Milwaukee with a four-game set before returning home to face the New York Mets June 6.