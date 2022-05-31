San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Nathan Mensah, the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, has announced that he will return to San Diego State for the upcoming year.

He joins Aztecs Aguek Arop, Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko in accepting the NCAA’s offer of an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who take the offer have been dubbed “super seniors.”

“I have explored my options and after consultation with many people, my advisors, family, NBA scouts, general managers and others, I have decided that to achieve my goals, the best thing for me is to return to San Diego State for one more year,” Mensah said.



Head coach Brian Dutcher said it’s in “everyone’s best interest, especially Nathan’s, to compete one more year with the Aztecs.”

“We’re very happy that Nathan has decided to come back for his bonus year,” Dutcher said.



Mensah received the defensive honor from both conference coaches and media who regularly cover the league. In addition, the native of Accra, Ghana earned inclusion on the MW all-defensive team and the 2022 All-Tournament Team.

His 2.2 blocked shots per game led the conference last year. In 32 games, he rejected 71 shots, which ranks as the sixth most in an Aztec season since the statistic was first compiled in the 1978-79 campaign. His 171 career blocks are the third most in SDSU history.

Mensah is one of four players since 1999 to compile at least 700 points, 600 rebounds and 100 blocks. The 6-10 center will begin the upcoming season with 732 points, 667 rebounds and 171 blocks in his career.

Mensah has earned his undergraduate degree in business with an emphasis on marketing. He pursue a master’s degree in marketing next year.

The Aztecs went 23-9 last year and appeared in the championship game of the MW tournament for the fifth consecutive year. They competed in the NCAA tournament for the second straight season, but lost in their opening game each time.

