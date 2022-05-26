Petco Park. Photo credit: blog.sandiego.org

The Padres continue to collect kudos for Petco Park, which sits atop a national ranking of Major League best ballparks.

USA Today called Petco “simply the best place to watch a baseball game.” The publication cites everything from the structure itself, which opened in 2004, to the weather (naturally) and the beer (but of course), while also noting that the park often doesn’t get its due as compared to historic MLB sites like Wrigley Field in Chicago or Fenway Park in Boston.

But “don’t listen,” as USA Today said, because Petco has it all and what it has is “phenomenal.”

In fact, California is a great place – for the most part – for a stadium tour, as Oracle Park in San Francisco followed Petco on the list, with Dodger Stadium rounding out the Top 5.

In the bottom five, however, is Angel Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Angels, at No. 26, and at the very bottom, RingCentral Coliseum, where the hapless Oakland A’s play (but maybe for not much longer).

Special events make Petco Park more charming and there will be several for the long weekend, as the Padres welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates:

Friday, 6:40 p.m. – Beach Towel giveaway, along with Beer Fest and Margaritaville at the Park

Saturday, 7:10 p.m. – Postgame fireworks

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. – Padres and Puppies calendar giveaway, KidsFest, Military Appreciation Day

The team opened the home stand against the Milwaukee Brewers by winning 3-2 in 10 innings. But they dropped the final two games. Reviewing his team’s performance, manager Bob Melvin noted the Friars’ lack of long balls.

“The home run hasn’t been there for us and, you know, in the game nowadays, home runs are important, we just haven’t hit our stride with that yet,” he said.

The team, at 28-16, sits in second place in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.