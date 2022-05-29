Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan enters Sunday’s match at OL Reign leading the league in goals against average (.40), tied for the league lead in shutouts (3) and tied for fifth in saves (15). Photo via @SanDiegoWaveFC Twitter

The league-leading San Diego Wave Fútbol Club will seek its fifth victory in six National Women’s Soccer League regular-season games when it faces OL Reign Sunday in Seattle.

The teams met twice in the NWSL Challenge Cup with OL Reign winning 3-1 April 14 in Seattle and the teams tying, 1-1, April 23 at Torero Stadium.

“Knowing them helps, but you still have to go out and perform and pick a gameplan that you think you can win,” Wave FC coach Casey Stoney said. “I think they’re one of the better teams in the league. (This year), I know they haven’t necessarily picked up the results, but Laura (Harvey) is a very good coach, so it’s going to be a really difficult test for us. We’re on the road again, but it’s good to keep momentum now.”

The game matches the two goalkeepers who share the league lead with three shutouts — Wave FC’s Kailen Sheridan and OL Reign’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Tullis-Joyce has recorded three consecutive shutouts, part of a 300-minute shutout streak.

Sheridan’s 0.40 goals against average is the best in the league, while Tullis-Joyce is fourth with a 0.80 goals against average.

Wave FC forward Alex Morgan has scored a league-leading six goals, the second player in the NWSL’s nine regular seasons with six or more goals through her first six games of a season, joining Christen Press.

OL Reign (1-1-3) defeated the winless Kansas City Current, 1-0, Wednesday, with Bethany Balcer’s 80th-minute goal ending a 312-minute scoreless streak.

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe and Morgan were teammates on the 2015 and 2019 U.S. teams that won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

OL Reign rookie midfielder Marley Canales was the 2014-15 San Diego Section Player of the Year when she played for Westview High School. She also played for the San Diego Surf Soccer Club.

A viewing party for Paramount+ telecast of the noon game from Lumen Field will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Bluefoot Bar & Lounge in North Park. The minimum age is 21.