Manny Machado made his mark on MLB history Sunday in the Padres’ 10-1 win over the Giants. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

Manny Machado had a perfect day Sunday as the Padres cut down the Giants 10-1 to sweep the series and close out a 7-2 road trip.

After taking two squeakers – one-run wins on Friday and Saturday – the offense exploded. Machado led the way, going four-for-four with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three runs scored – a first in major-league history no less.

He also drove in two while raising his batting average to .374.

“The pace that he’s playing at and the desire that he’s playing with rubs off on everybody,” said Bob Melvin, who returned to the Padres in San Francisco after recovering from recent surgery.

But he wasn’t alone. Wil Myers had three hits and drove in three. Jake Cronenworth, Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim added two hits each.

See more You like Manny highlights. We like Manny highlights.#TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/Ca0fEyCV7S — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 22, 2022

The Padres broke the game open in the fourth inning, when they scored five to go ahead 7-0, with the big blows coming from Machado and Myers, who each had run-scoring doubles.

Rookie MacKenzie Gore went six innings to get the win, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six.

He continues to make the case for staying in the starting rotation, but the Padre starter logjam loosened a bit due to Mike Clevinger’s Sunday return to the injured list. He has a right triceps strain that Melvin said is “not bad.”

“We just don’t want any hiccups,” the manager added, given Clevinger’s recent return from Tommy John surgery.

See more Well Wil ya look at that 👀 #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/woHTw1CK9I — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 22, 2022

The Padres – who gained a game on first place Los Angeles to sit a half-game back in the NL West – return to Petco Park Monday. During the a quick six-game home stand, they welcome the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates after an off day Thursday.

Nick Martinez gets the starting nod Monday, followed by Blake Snell and Yu Darvish.