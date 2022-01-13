San Diego State in its last game, against Colorado State, before being forced to pause due to COVID-19. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

San Diego State, facing a spate of COVID issues within and without the program, won’t play again at least until Jan. 22.

COVID concerns led to postponements of Wednesday’s game at Wyoming, Saturday’s in New Mexico and Tuesday’s, when the Aztecs would have hosted UNLV.

The latter two games are delayed due to COVID issues with SDSU. Wyoming’s concerns led to the decision on the Wednesday game.

If the games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared no contests.

Head coach Brian Dutcher seemed to preview the likelihood of postponements in a news conference Monday.

“We’ll see what the results of our testing are. What bodies we have available. Obviously, we’ve been affected this year too, but we’ve always had enough players to play,” he said.

“So, we’ll see what it is later tonight or early tomorrow morning, see where we stand and then let the conference decide what is best for everybody.”

Matt Bradley – named Mountain West Player of the Week for his performance in the Aztecs’s win against Colorado State Saturday – acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with COVID’s impact on sports.

“Yeah, all this going on, you know, it happened last season too. But every team in the country has to deal with the uncertainty of when to play and so this is nothing new. But we remain focused,” he said.

San Diego State’s next scheduled opponent, Boise State, is set to visit Viejas Arena for a 6:30 p.m. game Jan. 22.