Marshall Faulk, center, is flanked by other notable Aztec football alums, with athletic director John David Wicker, left, and football coach Brady Hoke, right. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

San Diego State has begun the countdown for the centennial of Aztec football this fall.

SDSU kicks off the 2022 campaign at Snapdragon Stadium, the facility under construction in Mission Valley, on Sept. 3 against Arizona.

Former Aztec stars Marshall Faulk, Willie Buchanon, Fred Dryer, Kirk Morrison, Donnel Pumphrey and Akbar Gbaja Biamila joined athletic director John David Wicker Saturday at Viejas Arena before SDSU’s game against Colorado State to discuss festivities for the upcoming season.

They include the unveiling of all-decade teams at each home game, along with the recognition of various San Diego State legends. Faulk, an NFL Hall of Famer, noted “the tradition, the legacy” he and other alums embrace.

“The celebration around the different eras of San Diego State football – I’m looking forward to it, I know they’re looking forward to it and to get to share that with the city of San Diego and its great fans, we’re all looking forward to that,” Faulk said Saturday.

With the opening of the new stadium coinciding with the 100th anniversary, Wicker said “this is a big year for Aztec football.” He added, “The hype is real.”

Faulk, like the administrator, also noted San Diego State’s return to a local venue after two years of playing in Carson while construction continued.

“There’s a sense of having a home and this new stadium is going to allow us to have that … coming and seeing the stadium and having a place to call home, that’s your own, it means a lot. Home-field advantage is home-field advantage,” the former All-American said.

San Diego State finished with a 12-2 record in 2021, marking the first time in program history the Aztecs won 12 games in a single season. SDSU capped the year with a 38-24 victory over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl.