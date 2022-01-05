San Diego Loyal faced LA Galaxy II in its second home game. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Loyal SC will host an open tryout on Jan. 21 to expand its recruiting pool and discover players for its third USL Championship season, it was announced Wednesday.

The Landon Donovan-led squad will host its tryout from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Valley Field on the University of San Diego campus, 5998 Alcala Park.

According to the club, a handful of trialists made it into preseason camp in 2021 and saw action on the pitch during pre-season matches. SD Loyal debuted young players during its 2021 campaign, including C.J. Fodrey, Ian Mai, and Xavi Gnaulati.

To register, players must be aged 15 to 35. Registration is $115 per person with limited spots available. For more information and to register visit sdloyal.com/tryout.

The USL Championship season kicks off in March.

–City News Service