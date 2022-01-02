Malachi Flynn, hit a career milestone against Fresno State in 2020. Photo credit: Colleen Hume, via goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s men’s basketball game against Fresno State, scheduled for Wednesday in San Diego, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Fresno State program, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

If the game cannot be rescheduled it will be declared a no-contest, conference officials said.

The game would have been the Aztecs’ conference home opener.

With the postponement, the Aztecs’ next scheduled game will be against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Jan. 8. That game will be played at Viejas Arena with a 1 p.m. tipoff.

On Saturday, San Diego State (9-3) defeated UNLV, 62-55, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It was the Aztecs’ conference opener, and their 12th victory in their last 13 games against UNLV on the Runnin’ Rebels’ home floor.

City News Service contributed to this article.