The Sports Deck at San Diego State University. Photo credit: @UCLAWSoccer, via Twitter

The San Diego Legion has announced that they will have a new home for their upcoming season – the San Diego State University Sports Deck.

The Legion host their home opener on Feb. 6 against the Utah Warriors.

“After a disrupted 2021 season, the 2022 season cannot come quickly enough,” said Legion Executive Chairman Darren Gardner. “The SDSU Sports Deck will offer fans an intimate game-day experience. We are very much looking forward to seeing everyone there in six weeks.”

The SDSU Sports Deck features a natural grass surface for the pitch, and for fans, ample parking and transit options, like the San Diego Trolley’s Green Line, which stops at the SDSU Transit Center.

Season tickets are on sale now to the general public.

The Legion, established in 2017, is part of Major League Rugby, comprising 13 professional teams, with 12 from the U.S. and one in Canada.

They played initially at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego, but due to pandemic restrictions found themselves bounced from venue to venue in 2021.