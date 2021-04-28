San Diego Legion plays at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Photo credit: @SDLegion, via Twitter

After making a temporary home out-of-state due to the pandemic, the San Diego Legion has returned to North County for training, though their home game sites remain in flux.

The Legion played and trained in Las Vegas when the Major League Rugby season began last month.

They resumed training at the Legion High Performance Center and Headquarters in Carlsbad two weeks ago. They have yet to return to Torero Stadium though, the regular venue for their home games.

They played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on April 17 and are set to do so again on May 15.

Their home game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, against the New England Free Jacks, though will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The public can attend games and tickets are available.

“Once the team is settled back in San Diego, we look forward to reconnecting with our fans and the San Diego community more generally,” said Darren Gardner, the team’s executive chairman. “It has been a tough few months.”

Gardner cited the promise of Chris Robshaw’s first appearance – he’s nursing a shoulder injury – the return of Josh Furno from France, and potential high-profile signings as signs things will look up for the Legion.

The team has gone 2-4 this season. They lost to Los Angeles last weekend, 45-17.

Team officials say they “are inching closer and closer” to a return to Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego, and plan to announce details on ticket sales next month.