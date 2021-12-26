The Gulls took Game 1 of their post-season rematch with Bakersfield. Photo credit: sandiegogulls.com

The San Diego Gulls’ Monday game scheduled at Pechanga Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the American Hockey League said Sunday.

A make-up date for the game against the Ontario Reign has not been determined.

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, according to the league.

This is the second consecutive Gulls game to be postponed. Wednesday’s planned game against Stockton at Pechanga Arena was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Heat.

The Gulls have not played since Dec. 18 when they lost to the San Jose Barracuda, 4-1, at Pechanga Arena. They are next scheduled to play Wednesday at home against the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Gulls’ NHL affiliate, the Anaheim Ducks, won’t resume play until Tuesday to allow the league the opportunity to analyze league-wide coronavirus testing results and assess teams’ readiness to play.

The Ducks had been scheduled to play Monday against the San Jose Sharks. Their next game is now set for Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks. The Ducks have had four consecutive games postponed. They have not played since Dec. 17.

– City News Service