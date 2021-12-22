Due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, the Dec. 22 game at Pechanga Arena San Diego is postponed. Photo credit: sandiegogulls.com

Due to league COVID-19 protocols impacting the Stockton Heat, the American Hockey League announced that Wednesday night’s scheduled home game against the San Diego Gulls has been postponed.

“The Heat organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL,” a statement from the league read.

Due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, tonight's game at Pechanga Arena San Diego is postponed.



Information on the rescheduled game and ticketing details will be communicated in the following days.#LetsGoGulls | #STKvsSD — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) December 22, 2021

A make-up date has not yet been set. Information on the rescheduled game and ticketing details will be sent out in the following days.

City News Service contributed to this article.