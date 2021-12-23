Students on the promenade by RIMAC Arena on campus at UC San Diego. Photo courtesy of UCSD

Games at UC San Diego will continue, but spectators will not be allowed to attend home games on campus in response to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

The ban on fans at games will continue through Jan. 17, officials said Wednesday, affecting 10 sports – men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and swimming.

Competition in three of those sports – men’s and women’s basketball and men’s volleyball – will continue to stream live on ESPN+.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets to events through Jan. 17 will automatically receive refunds, which will be reflected in their Paciolan account through the Triton Box Office.

Season ticket holders for men’s and women’s basketball will be refunded the prorated amount for the events at the conclusion of the season.

For the status of UCSD away games, visit the athletic website for the Tritons’ opposing team. Links are typically available by clicking the team name on the schedules at UCSDTritons.com.

The decision on attendance at UCSD games follows Tuesday’s announcement that UC San Diego will shift to remote-only instruction to begin the winter quarter in response to the Omicron variant. All in-person gatherings on campus will be conducted remotely or rescheduled, officials said.

Athletic competition was suspended or canceled as COVID-19 hit in early 2020. Play started to resume that summer, but many college and pro sports, to align with local public health orders, barred fans for all or part of their seasons as the pandemic continued.