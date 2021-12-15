San Diego Wave FC players Alex Morgan (left) and Abby Dahlkemper were introduced to the media. Image via San Diego Wave website

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club unveiled its official team crest and colors Wednesday that will serve as marks representing the newest franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The club described the crest, encased in a shield, as “a symbol of strength, for the city and team, to proudly stand behind.” Elements of the logo also include a blue wave and sunset meant to celebrate “the beauty, fun and vibrant culture of the city and its people.”

“We are thrilled to unveil our colors and crest that have been inspired by San Diego’s beauty, its culture and the sheer power of the Pacific Ocean,” said Club President Jill Ellis. “We are confident that our players and fans near and far will enjoy wearing our crest and colors while proudly representing and supporting San Diego Wave Fútbol Club.”

San Diego Wave FC announced its crest. Courtesy of the SD Wave

In addition to unveiling its club crest, Wave FC announced that Snapdragon Stadium, located in Mission Valey, will serve as its permanent home after the scheduled opening in September 2022. The team will begin play at its temporary home, Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego, in March 2022.

“Snapdragon Stadium provides elite facilities for our players and premium amenities for our fans,” said Ellis. “From day one, we set out to deliver an unrivaled gameday experience for fans that matches the energy and quality of soccer on the field.”

The franchise recently made several moves to build out its roster including signing U.S. Women’s National Soccer team and Orlando Pride star forward Alex Morgan.

Wave hello to this pic.twitter.com/kCxbaaG1E7 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) December 15, 2021

Wave FC merchandise is available at www.SanDiegoWaveFC.com and jerseys will be unveiled in 2022, according to the club.

Fans can go to www.SanDiegoWaveFC.com/tickets for information about 2022 seat deposits. Season ticket pricing will be announced at a later date.