Race organizers issued red outfits and caps, black belts and white beards. But since this was San Diego — oversized shades, too.

Nearly 3,000 ran the 5K in Saturday’s ninth annual San Diego Santa Run in Pacific Beach (after skipping 2020), and 157 youngsters trotted or tore through the Santa’s Elves Mile.

More women finished than men (1,788 to 1,151), but the 3.2-mile race went to Anthony Estevane, 21, of Chula Vista, who averaged 5:27 a mile in clocking 16:57. (A graduate of Olympian High School, he competed for Southwestern College.)

Cesar Palomares, 24, of Escondido was second in 17:12 and Neal Harder, 45, of San Diego was third in 17:23.

Canadian Olympian Samantha McGlone, 42, of San Diego was the top woman overall, timing 18:54 , followed by Samantha Yanez, 23, of Oceanside in 19:10 and Jillian Simpson, 35, in 19:17.

(McGlone took gold in the 70.3 Ironman World Championship triathlon in 2006 and was second in the full Kona, Hawaii, Ironman in 2007.)

Oldest finisher was 87-year-old Tom Kilroy of San Diego, whose chip time was 45:54. Two seconds ahead of Kilroy was the oldest woman in the race Nancy Morris, 75, of San Diego.

Winner of the kids mile was 11-year-old John-Paul Bennett of San Diego, with a time of 6:02. Matt Stoneham, 7, was fourth in a remarkable 7:03. Lucy Worm, 9, of San Diego was the top girl in 7:31.

More than 100 also took part in the Santa’s Little Helper Mile, with dogs dressed up in Yuletide gear.

Finishers of the 5K came from as far away as Hawaii, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, D.C.

San Diego’s Kris Kringle 5K isn’t unique. Santa Runs are also contested in Sacramento, Las Vegas, Tacoma, Des Moines, Indiana, South Carolina, Silicon Valley, Vermont, Oklahoma City and several in the United Kingdom.