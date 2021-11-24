Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoys his 2021 All-Star experience, posing with fellow shortstop, Toronto Blue Jay Bo BIchette. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

Baseball named its All-MLB Teams this week, and Fernando Tatis Jr. again found a place on the list.

Tatis is the first team shortstop, a designation that labels his performance as tops in baseball at his position. He’s the only Padre on either the first or the second teams.

He held the spot in 2020 as well. Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers made the second team at shortstop.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani holds the unique distinction of making both teams – as the designated hitter on the first team and one of five starting pitchers on the second.

Tatis, a finalist in the National League MVP race – which Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies won last week – hit .282 and led the league in home runs with 42.

The young shortstop also received a Silver Slugger, the award for the top-hitting players at each position, for his play. He achieved it all despite three stays on the injured list in 2021.