Jake Cronenworth, in an April game at Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres again found themselves in a tie for the National League’s second wild-card spot, after being shutout Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0.

The bigger loss, though came in the 3rd inning when Jake Cronenworth was hit in the hand by Dodger starter Julio Urías. He briefly stayed in the game, but had to give way to Ha-Seong Kim.

Manager Jayce Tingler said the pitch broke the tip of his shortstop’s left ring finger and would put Cronenworth out of commission for at least a few days.

Jayce Tingler gives an update about the injury @Padres' all-star Jake Cronenworth suffered tonight against the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/3hKabeDwrz — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) September 11, 2021

The team will let the swelling go down before evaluating him further. Tingler compared the break to one suffered by Eric Hosmer last year, but said it was “not quite as severe.”

Cronenworth, hitting .270 for the season, has 20 home runs and 63 RBIs.

With the injury, the Padres find themselves down another shortstop, though Tingler said Fernando Tatis Jr. could be slotted back into his favored position.

Tatis has been playing in the outfield to put less strain on his injured left shoulder.

The Padres had their best looks at the game in the 1st and 8th, with two men on and two out. Wil Myers came up both times, but each time he struck out swinging.

The Dodgers got all the scoring they needed in the 3rd, when Max Muncy hit a two-run homer after a Mookie Betts single. Chris Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly the next inning, as Will Smith scored after a double and a wild pitch by starter Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove took the loss, while Urias logged the win.

Meanwhile, the NL’s other wild-card contenders, the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals met, with the Reds prevailing 4-2. With the win, the Reds pulled even with the Padres, while the Cardinals trail both by three.

The Dodgers have a firm hold on the first wild-card slot, making the series a potential preview of the Oct. 6 NL wild-card game.

Chris Paddack takes on Cy Young Award candidate Walker Buehler in Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. start.