Padre pitcher Chris Paddack in 2020. He’s expected to return from the injured list Monday. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres, with a 10-2 loss Saturday, split two with the Los Angeles Angels as Ryan Weathers endured another tough outing.

The rookie gave up three runs on four hits in three innings of work. Even so, the Padres made it a 3-2 ballgame with a rally in the 4th inning, on singles by Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola.

The bullpen though – despite its Friday rest thanks to Joe Musgrove’s 5-0 shutout – gave up seven runs over the next three innings to seal the Angels’ win.

The team appeared to break out of its offensive doldrums Friday, with 10 hits – as many as they managed in their three previous games combined. But they couldn’t spark any more rallies Saturday despite collecting seven hits.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in @Angels history to hit 40+ HR and steal 20+ bases pic.twitter.com/3MVzX3f1Cp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2021

Tingler said that he’d hoped “that after last night’s outing with Joe and getting some momentum we’d be able to get rolling a little bit.”

The Padres stayed two behind in the race for the second wild-card spot, as the Cincinnati Reds also lost Saturday.

With Chris Paddack’s imminent return from injured list, Tingler acknowledged that Weathers’ position in the rotation – MLB.com noted his 13.50 ERA in his last six appearances – is subject to discussions “on how we want to move forward.”

The series offered few fireworks from MVP candidates Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Otani. The teams mostly contained the home-run leaders in their respective leagues – Tatis got two hits Friday and Ohtani went hitless in the series.

Ohtani marked a milestone though Saturday. He stole his 20th base of the season to join the 40 home run/20 stolen bases club.

After a rare Sunday off day, the Padres open a three-game set in Arizona, with Paddack, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish expected to start.