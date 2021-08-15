Tatis demonstrates why it’s not just his bat, but his presence, as his manager said, that energizes the Padres. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

Fernando Tatis Jr. does not know how to enter the scene quietly.

But his reeling team needed him, so Sunday he returned from the injured list with a bang, hitting two home runs and driving in four in the Padres’ 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He also logged four hits as he played right field in an effort to ease the strain on his vulnerable left shoulder.

“That hunger of … sitting down, of being away from the boys, it gets me every single time,” he told Bally Sports San Diego of what drove his efforts Sunday.

Tatis put his team on the board in the 3rd inning with a solo homer. He followed with another solo shot in the 5th, to give the Padres a 2-1 lead. After a single by Adam Frazier, Jake Cronenworth followed with a two-run homer.

They padded their lead with four runs in the 8th, two of them coming in on a Tatis single.

Though he hasn’t played since July 30, Tatis added to his National League-leading home run total, with Nos. 32 and 33. Cronenworth hit his 17th of the year.

Tatis had “just great at-bats all day honestly,” said manager Jayce Tingler.

As for his move to right from his accustomed shortstop spot, the young All-Star showed no nerves whatsoever.

“Thank God, it’s been pretty easy,” he told Bally Sports San Diego about the switch.

With the win, the Padres ended a four-game skid, the day after they were no-hit by Arizona rookie Tyler Gilbert.

As Tatis left the IL though, starter Yu Darvish arrived. He’ll sit for at least 10 days, retroactive to Friday, due to lower back tightness.

The Padres move on to Colorado for a three-game series beginning Monday. Ryan Weathers, who had a shaky start against the Marlins last week, takes the mound.