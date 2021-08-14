Tyler Gilbert prepares to celebrate after completing his no-hitter against the Padres. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Dbacks, via Twitter

That Friday the 13th energy continued into Saturday for the Padres as Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert, in his first-ever career start, no-hit them in the Diamondbacks’ 7-0 win.

The Padres enjoyed the franchise’s first no-hitter this year – by Joe Musgrove – but fell on the wrong side of the feat this time, as Gilbert, in just his fourth major league appearance, dominated. He struck out five and issued three walks.

The man he walked, Tommy Pham, was the Padres’ last chance, after Gilbert struck out the first two hitters in the 9th, Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim. But Pham lined out to center fielder Ketel Marte on Gilbert’s first pitch, setting off a fevered Diamondback celebration.

Gilbert, 27, a minor leaguer since 2015, told the MLB Network that he’s thrown a no-hitter before – back in high school.

“This takes the cake,” said the Santa Cruz native, who attended USC.

Manager Jayce Tingler called the night “frustrating,” noting that the Padres hit Gilbert hard at times, but right at fielders who made good plays. Otherwise, he said, “We couldn’t figure him out.”

Gilbert’s accomplishment was made even more notable, as he became the first pitcher in nearly 70 years to throw a no-hitter in his first MLB start. His no-no also is the eighth this year in the majors, the most in one season since … take a breath … 1884.

Arizona may be in last place in the National League West, but they’ve dominated the Padres this series, taking the first three games.

Musgrove started, but Arizona tagged him for six runs on 10 hits in five innings of work.

“Sometimes games like this are what can turn your season around,” he said. “Maybe we needed something like this to shake things up a little bit and get us going.”

The Padres, hoping to salvage one game against the Diamondbacks, will rely on the bullpen Sunday, with Craig Stammen getting the start.

On the injury front, there’s one piece of good news on the horizon – the imminent return of Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB.com reported that he could return from the injured list as soon as Sunday.

The Padres suffered another blow though as Tingler said that reliever Drew Pomeranz, who has been on and off the injured list all year, will need surgery for a flexor tendon tear. The procedure, set for Wednesday, will end his season.