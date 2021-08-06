San Diego State has opened up access to men’s basketball season tickets, but don’t tarry, as they are limited.
Bench reserve seating, along with chair backs, start at $199 per season ticket.
San Diego State faculty and staff can purchase packages at a discount, while student admission is free.
Purchases are available online or by calling the Aztec Ticket Office at (619) 283-7378.
Fans could not watch the Mountain West champions repeat the feat last season due to the pandemic.
The Aztecs return starters Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam, both all-Mountain West honorees. San Diego State has added transfers Chad Baker-Mazara, two-time all-Pac-12 performer Matt Bradley and Tahirou Diabate. Incoming freshman Demarshay Johnson Jr. will join them.