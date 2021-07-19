Aztec Nathan Mensah in a March 2021 win over Utah State. Photo credit: @Aztec_MBB, via Twitter

The San Diego State men’s basketball team will face Georgetown on Thanksgiving Day as part of the 2021 Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim.

The game, at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.



The 2021 Paycom Wooden Legacy, a two-day, four-game event, continues Nov. 26 at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena.

The other first-day game features the Pac-12’s USC and the Atlantic 10’s Saint Joseph’s.



It’s been 40 years since the Aztecs played the Big East’s Hoyas.

Georgetown defeated SDSU 71-53 on Dec. 5, 1981. Current Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame, was a freshman on that squad.



San Diego State and USC are past winners at the Wooden Legacy. The Trojans won the inaugural event in 2007, while San Diego State took the crown in 2013.



SDSU will compete in the event for the third time since it went to its current tournament format and sixth time overall.



In 2013, the Aztecs won with victories over the College of Charleston and No. 20 Creighton, and then defeated No. 25 Marquette 67-59 in the championship game. In 2017, San Diego State won games against Sacramento State and Georgia before falling to Washington State 93-86 in the title game.



Three of the four teams in the 2021 Paycom Wooden Legacy, San Diego State, USC and Georgetown, competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.



