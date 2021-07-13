Aztec Mike Jarvis. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Five San Diego State ballplayers were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.



Both Mike Jarvis, the Aztecs starting shortstop in 2021, and Wyatt Hendrie, a catcher, went to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jarvis was drafted as a second baseman in the sixth round with the 163rd pick overall on Monday, while Hendrie went in the next round, picked No. 193rd overall.

Other Aztecs selected include outfielder Matt Rudick, picked in the 13th round by the New York Mets, Jaden Fein, a 15th-round pick by the Washington Nationals, and Mike Paredes, selected in the 18th round by the Minnesota Twins.



Thee selections give the Aztecs 223 MLB Draft picks since 1965, and 28 over the past seven years.



Both Jarvis and Hendrie were key contributors to the Aztecs’ prolific offense, which finished second among the NCAA Division I ranks with a .335 team batting average in 2021.



Jarvis collected second-team all-Mountain West honors for the second time after batting .367 with five homers and 32 RBIs.



Hendrie earned second-team ABCA/Rawlings all-West Region honors to go with his first-team all-Mountain West accolades.



In 45 games, Hendrie ranked third on the Aztecs with a .379 batting average. He added nine home runs and a conference-leading 57 RBIs.



Other locals picked in the MLB Draft, which ended Tuesday:

Daniel McElveny, Boston, Bonita Vista High School, Chula Vista, 6th round, shortstop

Shane McGuire, Oakland, University of San Diego, 9th round, catcher

Jake Miller, Cleveland, USD, 20th round, pitcher

McGuire batted .278, with 47 runs scored, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 28 walks in 2021.

Miller started 12 games while leading the West Coast Conference with a 2.52 ERA and posting a 6-2 record.

USD has had 143 players picked in the MLB draft or signed by a big league club.