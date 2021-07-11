The Padres’ A.J. Preller and Mark Conner discuss Jackson Merrill, their top pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Photo credit: Screen shot, @973TheFanSD, via Twitter

The Padres chose a Maryland high school shortstop with their first pick in the MLB Draft Sunday as two local high school standouts also got the call.

The Friars had the 27th pick in Round 1, choosing Jackson Merrill of Severna Park High School, north of Annapolis.

MLB.com said “few projected (Merrill) as a first-round pick,” but added that scouts focused on him throughout the spring.

Congrats to Anne Arundel County's Jackson Merrill on being drafted in the 1st round of the MLB draft. https://t.co/ETAXmz1enH — Arundel Baseball (@AHSCatsBaseball) July 12, 2021

Among local high school students, Marcelo Mayer of Eastlake High in Chula Vista was picked fourth overall by the Boston Red Sox.

MLB compared Mayer, a shortstop, to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager and the San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford.

Mayer told the MLB Radio that he grew up a fan of Derek Jeter – of the Red Sox’s hated rivals, the New York Yankees – but said “that’s no longer a thing. I’m the biggest Red Sox fan of all time now.”

Some things to know about our first-round #MLBDraft pick: pic.twitter.com/xVr5Tm5X2W — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2021

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted another local shortstop, Carson Williams, out of Torrey Pines High. MLB said the 28th pick possesses “one of the best arms in the class.”

The draft continues for the next two days, with rounds 2-10 taking place Monday.