Rashawn Slater, the Chargers’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Photo credit: Aaron Doster/NFL, via chargers.com

The Los Angeles Chargers made nine selections during the three-day NFL draft, their most since 2004, when they had 11 picks.

They began by choosing Rashawn Slater, an offensive tackle from Northwestern, as the 12th pick in the first round Thursday. ESPN called him a player with “NFL-ready technique and good movement at the point of attack.”

The analyst added: “Slater can play right tackle, too, and the Chargers love his versatility and think he’s the real deal.”

The team finished Saturday by selecting Georgia defensive back Mark Webb, the 13th pick in the seventh round and 241st overall.

Their other picks over the course of the draft:

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. from Florida State, a second round pick who went 47th overall. His father, Asante Sr., played 11 seasons with three teams including the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer from Tennessee, a third round pick who went 77th overall. ESPN called him “a big target who was a bit inconsistent” due to quarterback problems.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty from Georgia, another third rounder, who was picked 97th overall. He also played at Florida State.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II from Duke, the 13th choice in the fourth round, the 118th overall selection. He is the son of Chicago Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph.

Guard Brenden Jaimes from Nebraska with the 15th pick in the fifth round, the 159th overall choice.

Linebacker Nick Niemann from Iowa, who made a team-high 77 tackles for the Hawkeyes in 2020, was the first pick in the sixth round and 185th overall selection.

Running back Larry Rountree III, Missouri’s second all-time leading rusher, another sixth-round pick, the 198th overall choice.

The picks and players signed without being drafted will participate in the Chargers’ rookie minicamp, set to begin May 12.

One of the 10 undrafted free agents the team signed, offensive lineman Kyle Spalding, played at San Diego State.

City News Service contributed to this report.