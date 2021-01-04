Los Angeles Chargers Fire Anthony Lynn After 7-9 Finish to Season

Share This Article:

One day after concluding another disappointing season, the Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn.

“This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach,” team owner Dean Spanos said Monday in a statement. “I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization.

“As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations,” Spanos said. “Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program. We have been innovative in many facets of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Lynn amassed an 33-31 record in four years with the Chargers.

After a stellar 2018 season that saw the team go 12-4 and advance to the playoffs, the team fell flat over the past two seasons.

They finished 5-11 in 2019 and 7-9 in the 2020 season. In their final game Sunday, with the team defeating Kansas City 38-21. The Chiefs were resting key players.

Lynn is a 20-year NFL coaching veteran, serving in assistant roles with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

As a player, Lynn, a running back, was mostly a reserve and special teams player, but he was on two Super Bowl-winning teams in Denver.

– City News Service

