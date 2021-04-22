Matt Bradley, a SDSU transfer. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Matt Bradley, a two-time All-Pac 12 selection, has transferred to San Diego State to join the Aztec basketball program, head coach Brian Dutcher said this week.

The 6-4, 220-pound guard, who spent his first three seasons at UC Berkeley, is expected to be immediately eligible to compete.



Among national rankings of available transfers, the San Bernardino native was rated No. 3 by CBS Sports, No. 7 by 247Sports and No. 8 by The Athletic.



Over three seasons at Cal, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just over 30 minutes per game.

Last season, his 18 points per game led the Bears, ranked third in the Pac-12 and was a career best.



In his freshman year in the 2018-19 season, he competed against San Diego State on Dec. 8, 2018. In a reserve role, he scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had three assists in an 89-83 Cal win.



Prior to enrolling at Cal, Bradley spent his senior year of high school at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah where he led the Tigers to a No. 13 national ranking and a 24-2 record. He competed for San Bernardino High School through his junior season.



Last season, the Aztecs won their conference-leading 14th Mountain West championship, finishing the regular season with a 23-4 record before losing in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.



San Diego State expects to return starters Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam, along with Lamont Butler and Joshua Tomaić. Bradley joins incoming freshman Demarshay Johnson Jr., as new faces in the program.