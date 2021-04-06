The Padres celebrate after their 3-1 win over the Giants Tuesday. Photo credit: @padres, via Twitter

The San Diego Padres placed Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list following his collapse at the plate during Monday’s game.

Tatis will miss at least 10 days, but general manager A.J. Preller said the team received a “pretty positive report in general” on the extent of their shortstop’s injury to his left shoulder.

The young star underwent testing at UCSD Health on Tuesday, which showed “slight labral tearing” Preller said, as a result of the subluxation Tatis suffered while striking out on Monday.

An MRI, though, showed no damage to his rotator cuff or bone or muscle structure due to the partial dislocation, Preller said.

“Most importantly he’s feeling good today, Preller added. “He wants to be in the lineup, but I think from our standpoint, putting him on the (IL), we felt like was the right move, both short and long term.”

The key for the team though – avoiding surgery. Preller said Tatis and the medical team prefer rest and exercise to strengthen the shoulder.

Meanwhile, manager Jayce Tingler must guide his Padres along without Tatis, though the shortstop had been battling through a slow start.

“Let’s be real, you’re not going to replace him,” Tingler said.

Ha-Seong Kim, though will try. He got the start for Tatis on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants and logged one hit in two at-bats. He also walked in the 7th inning and scored on Victor Caratini’s home run to right, which put the Padres ahead to stay 3-1.

In addition, the Friars enjoyed a better start from Yu Darvish, who gave up one run in six innings of work, while striking out seven.

On Wednesday, the Padres wrap up their opening homestand with a 1:10 p.m. start, as Blake Snell faces the Giants’ Kevin Gausman.