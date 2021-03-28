Starting line for the 2019 San Diego Rock n’ Roll Marathon. Photo credit: @RunRocknRoll, via Twitter

The next edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon is set for Oct. 23-24, after being rescheduled from its traditional early-summer slot due to the pandemic.

The distances runners can choose that weekend include a marathon, half marathon and 5K.

In addition to the new dates, organizers have rebranded the races.

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series events are all about finding fun in the moments that challenge us together.



Each event now has its own guitar pick logo, with a symbol representing its community!



Head to https://t.co/Etew4B0hTD to check them ALL out and tell us your favorite! pic.twitter.com/xGtuKMNUhH — Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series (@RunRocknRoll) March 26, 2021

The event series, run in the U.S., Mexico, England and Colombia, will be known henceforth as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, while the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Half Marathon will be dubbed the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Diego.

The changes, organizers argue, call attention to the half-marathon being more than a single-distance event.

The half marathon and marathon courses lead runners on a tour through some of San Diego’s most notable neighborhoods, including Balboa Park, Hillcrest, North Park, Normal Heights, before finishing in downtown San Diego.

The rebrand includes a new series logo, event logos and website. The site, organizers say, will make it easier for participants to select race locations, distances and favored course features.

Organizers launched the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running Series during the pandemic last April to provide runners with the opportunity to bring events to their own communities. It will continue as in-person events return, to help participants train for upcoming races.