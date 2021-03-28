Triton Kyle McCauley. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan

Hawaii, the nation’s top-ranked volleyball team, swept their two matches with 12th-ranked UC San Diego this weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

On Saturday, the Tritons fell in three sets in the Big West Conference match, 25-15, 25-19, and 25-21. The Rainbow Warriors also won Friday, this time in four sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, and 25-15.

UCSD opened the season last month with two losses at home, both in straight sets, to Hawaii.

The Tritons, 1-7 on the season and 1-3 in the conference, remain ranked despite having a record under .500. Hawaii stays unbeaten at 9-0 and 4-0 in the Big West.

Hawaii hit .448, the best by any Triton opponent thus far this season. They had 48 kills and nine errors in 87 attack attempts. UC San Diego came in at .212 with 34 kills and 16 errors in 85 swings. In Friday’s match, Hawaii outhit the Tritons .314 to .170.

Outside hitter Kyle McCauley paced UCSD with 11 kills. while Ryan Ka logged seven kills and middle blocker Logan Clark had six. Shane Benetz had four total blocks.

Blake Crisp and Will Campbell split setting duties, Crisp finishing with 17 assists and Campbell amassing 13, a career high. Defensively, Matt Palma had eight digs while Crisp, McCauley, and Collin Shannon had five apiece.

Rado Parapunov paced the Warriors with a match-best 12 kills, followed by Colton Cowell with 11. Gage Worsley led all players with 13 digs.

UCSD continues to be without senior outside hitter Wyatt Harrison, who missed his seventh consecutive match Saturday due to injury.

The Tritons return to play a home-and-home Big West pair with Cal State Northridge, opening in Northridge at 7 p.m. Friday, before moving on to RIMAC Arena in La Jolla at 7 p.m. Saturday.