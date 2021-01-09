UCSD Postpones Basketball Game Due to Athlete’s COVID Symptoms

Share This Article:

After consulting with medical officials, Friday’s men’s basketball game between UC San Diego and UC Irvine has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

School officials said they did so “out of an abundance of caution” after a Triton athlete exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

The game was slated to be UCSD’s first against a Division I opponent since transitioning over the summer.

The status of Saturday’s game will be determined pending follow-up testing.

It’s the latest postponed game for the program, which until now has dealt with the COVID issues of opponents.

They last dropped a game from their schedule when someone in the Cal State Northridge program tested positive.

In addition, the UCSD women’s basketball team has suspended activities due to a positive test.

– Staff reports

