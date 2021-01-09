UCSD Postpones Basketball Game Due to Athlete’s COVID Symptoms

After consulting with medical officials, Friday’s men’s basketball game between UC San Diego and UC Irvine has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
School officials said they did so “out of an abundance of caution” after a Triton athlete exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
The game was slated to be UCSD’s first against a Division I opponent since transitioning over the summer.
The status of Saturday’s game will be determined pending follow-up testing.
It’s the latest postponed game for the program, which until now has dealt with the COVID issues of opponents.
They last dropped a game from their schedule when someone in the Cal State Northridge program tested positive.
In addition, the UCSD women’s basketball team has suspended activities due to a positive test.
– Staff reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: