UCSD Women’s Basketball Takes Break Due to COVID-19 Positive in Program

The UC San Diego women’s basketball program paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

In-person activity will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals, officials said.

The Tritons already had a game interrupted to open their season, on Dec. 21. The players did not return to the court after halftime against California Baptist, due to a COVID concern among the opponents.

UC San Diego’s games next weekend already had been canceled. The scheduled opponent, California State University Northridge, opted out of participating this season.

The Tritons are set to return to action on Jan. 15 to open a Big West Conference series vs. UC Santa Barbara at RIMAC Arena.

UC San Diego (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big West) picked up its first-ever Division I victory, a 74-63 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

– Staff reports

