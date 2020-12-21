UCSD Women’s Hoops Game Abruptly Halted at Half, Due to Opponent’s COVID Issues

Share This Article:

UC San Diego’s women’s basketball team started their game Monday, but thanks to COVID-19 issues, they could not finish it.

Officials cited COVID testing concerns within the California Baptist program in halting the Tritons’ contest against the Lancers at halftime.

Prior to the cancellation, the Tritons held a 28-25 lead at home at RIMAC Arena. CBU entered the game with an 8-0 record, while the Tritons were playing their season opener

As the game did not reach 30 minutes of play, it did not qualify as an official game.

The men had a similar problem, forcing the early cancellation of their home opener Sunday. UCSD cited COVID testing issues for opponent San Diego Christian. The men’s team tries again Tuesday, against St. Katherine.

The women’s team had jumped out to a hot start Monday, with a 9-2 lead at the 7:32 mark, but CBU overcame their sluggish start to take a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

UC San Diego responded with a strong second quarter, putting up 16 points while holding CBU to only 8.

UC San Diego, now a part of Division I, will try to open its season again at 5 p.m. on Jan. 1. The Tritons will ring in the New Year as they host their new Big West rival Cal Poly live on ESPN3.

– Staff reports

