Colorado State Shocks SDSU, Winning 70-67 Despite Trailing by 26 in 1st Half

Colorado State overcame a 26-point deficit Saturday to enjoy the biggest comeback in Mountain West history at San Diego State’s expense, beating the Aztecs 70-67.

Even with their first-half lead long gone, SDSU (6-2, 0-1 in Mountain West), in their conference opener at home, led Colorado State (6-1, 3-0) by seven with less than a minute to play.

“That should be enough to win the game,” coach Brian Dutcher. “We didn’t make the plays down the stretch to close the game and they did.”

Two quick Ram lay-ups drew Colorado State to within three at 67-64.

Thirty-five seconds later, Colorado State’s John Tonje nailed a three-pointer from the corner to tie the game at 67, while drawing a foul from Jordan Schakel. Tonje put Colorado State ahead with the free throw for the team’s first lead of the day, with 12 seconds on the clock.

Schakel fouled out with the contact on Tonje, leaving the Aztecs to rely on Matt Mitchell.

He missed a jumper with three seconds left, and after a Trey Pulliam foul on Ram Kendle Moore, who made both free throws, Colorado State’s David Roddy intercepted Mitchell’s last-gasp pass to seal the victory.

San Diego State scored their last basket with 4:54 remaining in the game, before missing five shots and turning the ball over three times.

Colorado State just came back from 26 points down to win at San Diego State. It is the largest comeback win in D-I this season and 1 of just 5 road comebacks of 26+ points in D-I vs D-I games over the last 10 seasons. It is also the largest comeback win in Mountain West history. pic.twitter.com/EYaPhRKe6m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2021

The Aztecs played a golden opening 10 minutes of the first half, but they struggled the rest of the game.

Following a barrage of three-pointers, SDSU led 33-7, but at the point the Rams began to chip away. By the half Colorado State had clawed their way back to within seven, at 40-33.

Terrell Gomez led Aztec scorers with 19, while Roddy put in 15 for the Rams.

ESPN reported that Colorado State logged the biggest comeback in Division I play this season. They also scored their first win over a ranked team – the Aztecs stood at No. 23 in the Coaches Poll – since the 2011-12 season.

San Diego State faces Colorado State again at Viejas Arena, at 6 p.m. Monday, as teams play two-game series this season to limit travel during the pandemic.

18 points for TGo tonight. Leads all Aztecs in scoring. pic.twitter.com/1OVB4w0nEj — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 2, 2021

