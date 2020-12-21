As SDSU Drops From National Polls, Team Readies to Face 8-1 St. Mary’s

Share This Article:

After short stints in the national polls, San Diego State slipped from the lists this week following Friday’s loss to BYU.

They appeared in the Associated Press poll for two weeks, rising to No. 18, and the USA Today Coaches poll for one week, at No. 20.

They rode a 5-0 start to rise in the polls, beating ranked teams – UCLA and Arizona State. They fell though to the unranked Cougars, 72-62, despite a career best performance by Matt Mitchell.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the team travels to San Luis Obispo to face Saint Mary’s (8-1) in a neutral-site game. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The teams last met on Dec. 1, 2010, when the Aztecs prevailed, 69-55.

Though SDSU is no longer undefeated on the season, they have won 13 games in a row on the road, the longest such streak in the nation.

They nearly came back Friday. The team trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half and ESPN models gave SDSU less than a 1.8% chance of winning. Nonetheless, San Diego State used a 14-0 run to tie the game with under two minutes to play.

The Aztecs suffered, however, through their worst shooting game of the season, connecting on only 36.8% from the field. Despite the loss, Mitchell scored 35 points (including 26 after intermission), on 12-of-17 shooting, and 5-of-9 from three point range.

San Diego State remains one of the elite defensive teams in the nation. The Aztecs are holding the opposition to 59.5 points per game (20th nationally).

