San Diego State Pulls Out of Bowl Consideration, Ending 2020 Football Season

San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke announced Wednesday that the program opted out of 2020 bowl consideration, ending the team’s season.

Hoke cited the team’s commitment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required many of them to forego seeing family.

“Our guys have really been through a lot, I think more than any of us could imagine,” he said. “They get to play a game they love, but with the uncertainty of being able to play in a bowl game we have made the decision that we will not play another game this season.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team with what they have been through and the commitment they showed to one another. Many of them have not seen their parents since May and we want them to have an opportunity to go home.”

The Aztecs finish the season with a 4-4 record, including a 4-2 record in Mountain West play. The league record, SDSU’s best since 2017, places the Aztecs alone in fourth place in the conference.

The Aztecs also rank among national leaders in several categories, including fourth in total defense (283.5) and 14th in scoring defense (17.8).

Earlier this week, Hoke had told XTRA 1360 that he was open to bowl possibilities. He added that MW rival Hawaii receiving a bid to the New Mexico Bowl “ticks me off.”

Hawaii, with a 4-4 record, both overall and in the conference, plays Houston on Christmas Eve. San Diego State beat Hawaii 34-10 on Nov. 14.

“If you go to head to head, I think we beat Hawaii and I think we beat them pretty significantly,” he said.

San Diego State, bowl-eligible for an 11th consecutive season, practiced for the final time Wednesday afternoon.

– Staff reports

