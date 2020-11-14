San Diego State’s Greg Bell Impresses Again, As Aztecs Defeat Hawaii, 34-10

Share This Article:

Powered by a dominant first half, San Diego State easily dispatched Hawaii 34-10 Saturday at Dignity Health Park in Carson.

The Aztecs (3-1) piled up 194 yards rushing in the first 30 minutes, highlighted by long runs by Jordan Byrd and Greg Bell.

SDSU had a 51-yard touchdown by Byrd and a 62-yard score by Bell in the half.

While holding a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Kyron White forced a fumble on a punt return that gave SDSU the ball on Hawai’i’s 11-yard line. Three plays later, Bell, who played his prep ball at Bonita Vista High in Chula Vista, capitalized with a touchdown on a three-yard run.

The Aztecs’ final score of the half came on courtesy of Segun Olubi. It was the senior linebacker’s first career interception and touchdown.

SDSU held a 28-0 lead by halftime.

Hawaii (2-2) got on the board midway through the third quarter with a 27-yard field goal from Matt Shipley. They added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard catch and run by Calvin Turner.

San Diego State’s second half scores came on field goals by Matt Araiza, 27 and 36 yards, both in the fourth quarter.

Bell led the Aztecs’ rushing attack with a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, Bell became the first Aztec since Rashaad Penny in 2017, with four straight 100-yard rushing games. Only 10 Aztecs have achieved the feat.

Quarterback Lucas Johnson, who came in late in the fourth quarter, had 47 rushing yards on four carries. Starting quarterback Carson Baker struggled, with just 30 yards on four completions.

After the game, Coach Brady Hoke didn’t dismiss the possibility of Johnson starting ahead of Baker. The team, he said would “see who gives us the best chance to be successful and we’ll go from there.”

Defensively, the Aztecs had seven sacks and forced five fumbles. Three players tied for a team-high seven total tackles and a forced fumble – Tariq Thompson, Caden McDonald and Seyddrick Lakalala.

McDonald added a pair of sacks to go with three tackles for a loss.

The Aztecs play next at Nevada, at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21, in a game to be aired on CBS Sports Network.

