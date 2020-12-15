Schakel Named Mountain West Player of the Week After Arizona St. Win

Share This Article:

The Mountain West conference named San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel the Player of the Week following his performance in the Aztecs’ Thursday victory over Arizona State.

He also received a Player of the Week award from commentator Andy Katz of the March Madness 360 podcast.

Schakel scored a career-high 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, and had two steals in the Aztecs’ 80-68 victory over the Sun Devils.

With the victory San Diego State improved to 5-0 and 35-2 since the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Torrance native shot 9-of-15 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from beyond the three-point line.

He had two three-pointers, an offensive rebound, a steal and a pair of free throws to stake the Aztecs to an early 12-2 lead. Arizona State battled back to a one-point advantage, but with 1:22 to go before the half, Schakel hit a layup to put the Aztecs back in front.

Schakel erupted again in the second half, knocking down three three-pointers and a jumper to help turn another one-point deficit into a 12-point lead.

This is the first Mountain West weekly award for Schakel and the second for an Aztec in the first three weeks of the season. Matt Mitchell scored the other honor for his play in the team’s first two games, wins over UCLA and UC Irvine.

San Diego State hosts Brigham Young at 2 p.m. Friday.

– Staff reports

