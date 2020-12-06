SDSU, Down By As Many As 16, Surges Back to Beat Pepperdine 65-60

Share This Article:

San Diego State, led by Jordan Schakel, executed a stirring second-half comeback Sunday, eating away at Pepperdine’s double-digit leads to win 65-60.

Schakel scored 17 as the Aztecs overcame deficits that more than once ballooned to 16 points, to improve to 4-0.

Matt Mitchell added 13, while Joshua Tomaic scored 10.

Pepperdine started the game with an 8-0 run, as Aztecs contended with a 34-20 deficit at the half. SDSU did not take a lead until the clock ticked down to six minutes left in the game.

That’s when Schakel tied the game at 51 on a jumper after a Pepperdine turnover, then put the Aztecs ahead on a free throw after a Darryl Polk Jr. foul.

San Diego State didn’t relinquish the lead again, though Pepperdine pulled back within one with less than three minutes to play.

SDSU helped lock up the win with free throws, hitting 18 of 23 in the second half, led by Adam Seiko who made six of his eight shots from the line.

In addition, the Waves (2-2) went cold, on 3-for-12 shooting over the game’s final six minutes. Kessler Edwards scored 22 for Pepperdine.

With the win, San Diego State came back from 16 points behind for the fourth time in the last 25 years.

Mitchell gave the Aztecs a scare though, as he appeared to suffer a late leg injury. He returned after treatment for a cramp, according to the XTRA 1360 game broadcast.

San Diego State hits the road for the first time this season on Thursday. The team faces No. 25 Arizona State at 7 p.m. in a game airing on FS1.

– Staff reports

