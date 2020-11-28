Offense-Challenged Aztecs Lose to Colorado 20-10, Fall to 3-3 on Season

Share This Article:

San Diego State’s defense gave them a chance Saturday, but the Aztecs couldn’t take advantage as Colorado shut down their offense to win 20-10.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Colorado (3-0) had jumped out to a 14-0 lead at home before the Aztecs got on the board. SDSU’s defense was responsible for the score too.

Cornerback Darren Hall intercepted a pass from Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer, running it back 57 yards for the touchdown. San Diego State added a Matt Araiza field goal before half time to go into the break down by just four.

They didn’t score, however, for the remainder of the game.

Darren Hall with the pick 6 and the Aztecs are on the scoreboard! #BeatColorado pic.twitter.com/tXG68bt7WZ — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 29, 2020

Quarterbacks Carson Baker and Jordan Brookshire, taking the place of the injured Lucas Johnson, couldn’t get going Saturday.

Baker threw four of nine passes for 26 yards, while Brookshire threw seven of 19 for 50 yards. The Aztecs generated just 155 yards of total offense on the day.

Greg Bell, who rushed for more than 100 yards four times this season, also couldn’t play due to an injured ankle.

Without him, SDSU gained just 79 yards rushing.

“We just really have to become more consistent in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Coach Brady Hoke concluded after the game.

He added that there’s a “good chance” Lucas will return for San Diego State’s next scheduled game, at home in Carson Dec. 5 against Colorado State.

The teams added the game to their schedules on Thanksgiving, hours after Colorado – coached by Helix High alum Karl Dorrell – learned COVID-19 exposures would force USC to opt out of their planned Saturday contest.

San Diego State’s (3-3) game at Fresno State Friday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for the Bulldogs.

Officials canceled or postponed more than a dozen college football games nationwide for the holiday weekend. Another Mountain West game, between unbeaten San Jose State and Boise State, was canceled Saturday hours before the scheduled kickoff.

– Staff reports

Offense-Challenged Aztecs Lose to Colorado 20-10, Fall to 3-3 on Season was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: