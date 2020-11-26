Share This Article:

San Diego State will play an away game against the Colorado Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boulder in a replacement game for both schools, SDSU announced Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officials canceled the Aztecs’ game Friday at Fresno State due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State program. The Mountain West Conference declared the game a no contest, and has no plans to reschedule, under the rules the conference laid out for games affected by the pandemic.

The opportunity arose when Colorado’s scheduled game against USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum was canceled Thursday.

USC did not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game at a specific position as a result of positive COVID-19 cases. Additional players also had to isolate under contact tracing protocols.

The Aztecs and Buffaloes meet for the second time. Colorado won the 2002 game, 34-14. At the time, the Buffaloes ranked 14th in both national polls.

The Aztecs (3-2) are coming off a 26-21 loss at undefeated Nevada on Saturday. Colorado (2-0) defeated Stanford 35-32 almost two weeks ago.

SDSU resumes Mountain West play against Colorado State Dec. 5 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

– City News Service

SDSU Faces Colorado Saturday – Replaces Game Canceled Due to Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: