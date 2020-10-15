Astros Nip at Rays’ Heels, Trail 3-2 in ALCS After Correa’s Walk-Off Homer at Petco

Share This Article:

Carlos Correa secured a Game 6 for his Houston Astros with a walk-off home run Thursday to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 at Petco Park.

Correa inched off the plate and stared, then flipped his bat as the Astros dugout erupted.

“I knew off the bat,” Correa said in a post-game interview on TBS.

Most of the scoring in the game came off solo homers, none more important than Correa’s, whose Astros have clawed their way back from a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series.

They now trail 3-2 in the series.

Ray Ji-Man Choi’s solo home run had just tied the tight 3-2 game in the eighth inning setting the stage for the dramatic ninth.

Tampa Bay’s other runs came from two other solo homers – in the third, by slumping Brandon Lowe and the fifth by Randy Arozarena, his sixth home run of the postseason.

Houston scored on a lead-off solo shot from George Springer in the first, and a two-run single from Michael Brantley in the third.

The teams meet again for Game 6 at 3 p.m. Friday as postseason baseball continues at neutral sites due to the pandemic. The game airs on TBS.

– Staff reports

