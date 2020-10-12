Padres Outfielder Tommy Pham Recovering from Weekend Stabbing

Share This Article:

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was recovering Monday from a stab wound he suffered during a weekend assault.

Pham, 32, was attacked Sunday evening after leaving a Midway-area strip club and coming upon an argument involving several people near his parked car, one of whom knifed him when he asked them to move away from the vehicle, according to police and the baseball team.

Pham was treated at UCSD Medical Center for a non-life-threatening slash wound to his lower back and was in good condition Monday afternoon, according to the Padres.

“He is expected to make a full recovery,” the team advised in a prepared statement. “The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident, and we will have no further comment at this time.”

There were no reports of arrests.

In a statement released by the baseball team, Pham, who was traded to the Padres from the Tampa Bay Rays last December, offered thanks to the SDPD and the physicians who treated him following the assault.

“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery, and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time,” he said.

Last week, the Padres were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games during the post-season National League Division Series.

— City News Service

