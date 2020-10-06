Share This Article:

The Tampa Bay Rays evened up their American League Division Series at one game apiece with the New York Yankees after a 7-5 win Tuesday at Petco Park.

Former San Diego Padre Manuel Margot helped his Rays, with a two-run home run in the third inning to give his team a 5-1 lead.

Yankee Giancarlo Stanton, though continued his postseason show, hitting two homers, solo shots in the second and fourth innings.

The Yankees had their chances. In the seventh, they had two on and nobody out, but Rays reliever Nick Anderson came in and shut them down, striking out out the next three batters, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge.

Manny Margot, whatta know?! pic.twitter.com/FEBKgghELD — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 7, 2020

They had another opportunity in the ninth, as Pete Fairbanks replaced Anderson and promptly walked Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres.

He then struck out Clint Frazier and Sanchez, only to give up a single to LeMahieu to make it 7-5. Judge hit a ground ball to third to end the game – he went hitless in five at-bats.

The slugger struck out in three of those at-bats, as the Rays’ four pitchers put 18 K’s on the board.

The teams continue the best-of-five series at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. They are playing at Petco as part of baseball’s plan for neutral sites in the playoffs in response to the pandemic.

– Staff reports

Tampa Bay Pitchers Strike Out 18 Yankees, Even Series at Petco at 1-1 was last modified: by

