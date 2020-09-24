With Conference Decision, Aztecs Plan for 8-Game Football Season to Begin Oct. 24

Share This Article:

Though some hurdles remain, San Diego State officials said late Thursday that they expect to play football in a season that’s set to begin in late October.

Following a meeting with the Mountain West board, the league announced that the delayed 2020 season will begin Oct. 24. The conference championship is set for Dec. 19.

The decision though, is subject to state, county and local approval, according to campus officials, as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic director John David Wicker said “we have made significant strides in returning our players to practice in a safe and healthy manner.”

“We will continue to learn from those that have already begun competing this fall to ensure our health and safety protocols are at the levels we need to enjoy a successful 2020 football season,” he added.

Dominos began to fall Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The Pac-12 opted to start the season on Nov. 6, playing seven games. Then the Mountain West followed.

Some conferences across the country began play earlier this month, with others set to jump in this weekend. The AP reported though, that including the coming weekend, officials have been forced to postpone 25 games due to infections or exposure.

Coach Brady Hoke signaled last weekend that good news might be imminent for Aztec fans.

“Our guys have been working hard and it will be great to get back out on the field,” he said. “We can’t wait to compete.

The conference schedule will be announced soon.

The @MountainWest just sent us an update on the 2020 season. Downloading now. ⬛⬛⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 20%#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/2XayViZRyw — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) September 25, 2020

The Aztecs are coming off a 10-3 season. That includes a 48-11 victory over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

Local health officials focused on SDSU recently due to large numbers of positive COVID tests associated with the campus. Teams put the breaks on practices for two weeks as the number of infections rose.

– Staff reports

