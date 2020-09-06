San Diego State Stops Team Workouts for 2 Weeks Due to Jump in COVID-19 Cases

Share This Article:

San Diego State University’s athletic department said this week that it will pause all on-campus practices and workouts for two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the campus area.

“We take health and safety seriously,” San Diego State athletic director John David Wicker said. “With the number of cases in the area increasing, this is a good time for us to pause to ensure our health and safety protocols are working appropriately.

“We plan to resume practice in two weeks as we continue to prepare our student-athletes for competition in winter or spring. We will keep our student-athletes in San Diego and continue to provide them academic assistance, housing, food, nutrition and access to health care.”

Last month, San Diego State announced that it postponed the fall competition season for cross country, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball due to the virus.

Although those seasons were postponed, various teams until Wednesday were holding on-campus workouts to be prepared should play soon resume.

– Staff reports

