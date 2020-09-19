Rubin’s Historic Hat Trick Leads Loyal, Shocks USL-Leading Phoenix 3-2

Share This Article:

In a first for the San Diego Loyal soccer club, Rubio Rubin smacked in three goals Saturday to beat first-place Phoenix Rising and hand his team the standout match of the USL Championship season.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Loyal midfielder Rubin launched his team into second place in the Group B standings Saturday, keeping it in contention for the playoffs with two games remaining in its inaugural season. It was the third straight win for the San Diego club, coached by MLS great Landon Donovan.

After his last goal for the “hat-trick” (3rd, 12th and 45+ minute) Rubin drove onto his stomach and slid across the pitch. It was the second game in a row that saw a Loyal score in the first few minutes.

The Oregon native has four goals with Loyal (6-4-4, 22 points) since joining the club Sept. 1. He scored in his debut in the 20th minute of a 3-0 win at LA Galaxy II Sept. 9.

He is the only player to score in multiple games. Rubin had not scored a goal before coming to San Diego since a Feb. 27 score with Dorados de Sinaloa of the Mexican Liga Expansion (second division).

Rubin sent an early one in the third minute off a quick touch by Jack Metcalf, who brought down a floating pass by Alejandro Guido from left to right. Rubin fired the shot past Lubin in Phoenix Rising’s first loss at home this season.

Rubin scored again in the 12th minute when he beat two defenders and squeezed a left-footed shot between the left post and Lubin after faking to the right. Guido with another pin-point assist on the play from outside the penalty box for the 2-0 SD Loyal lead.

Phoenix (8-3-2, 26 points) answered Rubin’s goal with a score by Junior Flemmings in the 41st minute. Flemmings fired a right-footed shot just inside the right post and a diving Kempin to cut the lead 2-1.

The striker squeezed his shot before the Loyal defense could close in and reduce space. Kempin got fingers on the ball, but the shot was fast enough to get into the net.

It was the second goal allowed by Kempin in 400 minutes. He was coming off back-to-back clean sheets behind a re-enforced back line with the addition of Tarek Morad early this month.

San Diego answered the Phoenix goal with Rubin’s third of the night in first half stoppage time. Rubin sent in his third of the match in stoppage time after he broke through the right side between two defenders, faked another and then fired his left-footed shot off a fourth defender into the net for the 3-1 lead.

Rubio Rubin lets Phoenix know that we're here to play!#PHXvSD | #ForSanDiego pic.twitter.com/VDHgfxWb11 — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) September 20, 2020

Rubio gets a hat trick with some bonus style points 🤪#PHXvSD | #HurtTeams pic.twitter.com/0jMFaMBOQj — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) September 20, 2020

As much as the Loyal offense has been on a streak the last three matches, so has the defense and goalkeeping.

Kempin made a standout save in the 23rd minute when he came off his line to face Rufat Dadashov and forced the Phoenix Rising striker to fire a shot wide right on a one-on-one play.

Kempin left late in the match with a groin injury accidentally inflicted by a teammate.

But his backline held its ground until Phoenix continued scored in the 88th minute. Flemmings added his second of the night when he headed in a cross. The home side thought it had scored a few minutes earlier, but the goal was disallowed.

San Diego, which finished with 10 men after Grant Stoneman was sent off for a second yellow in stoppage time, had a goal disallowed as well right before the end of regulation. Ben Spencer headed in a ball but he was called offsides on the play.

Loyal will now return from the desert to prepare for a midweek match at LA Galaxy II Wednesday Sept. 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Rubin’s Historic Hat Trick Leads Loyal, Shocks USL-Leading Phoenix 3-2 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: