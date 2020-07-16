Doping Suspension of Kevin Castille No Shock to Carlsbad 5000 Masters Rivals

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

In April 2012, Christian Cushing-Murray was the three-time defending masters champion at the Carlsbad 5000. But when “Cush” lined up on Grand Avenue that day, a new phenom was waiting in the 40-44 age-group wings.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Kevin Castille of Kentucky — unknown to most — finished 33 seconds ahead of Cushing-Murray, a former UCLA star who once ran a 3:55 mile.

“I just turned 40 on March 17 and wanted to start the masters off right,” Castille said as he pocketed $1,000 in prize money.

On Thursday, after winning $66,400 mostly on the age-group circuit and becoming perhaps the most decorated middle-aged road runner of the past decade, Castille was formally branded a drug cheat. He accepted a four-year suspension for doping, authorities said.

Now a 48-year-old Baton Rouge resident and the subject of several fawning profiles, Castille tested positive for steroids after winning the USA Track & Field Masters 10K Championship on April 28, 2019, in Dedham, Massachusetts.

“Anabolic agents have powerful performance-enhancing capabilities and can give an athlete an unfair advantage over fellow competitors,” said USADA, whose announcement set off shock waves in the running world — and a torrent of “I-told-you-so’s.”

Few were surprised.

“I lost a little money to him over the years, but fortunately haven’t lost any sleep about it,” Cushing-Murray said on letsrun.com. “The way I look at these things is this: Whether or not he goes to hell over this is above my pay grade. … Every race he’s run is, at least in my mind, tainted and negated, and he cannot toe the line ever again and expect his competitors to respect him.”

Coach Pete Magill, an author and record-setting masters 5K runner himself, has suspected Castille of doping for years.

“It’s not the performance that outs guys like Castille as PED users,” Magill said. “It’s the consistency of their top performances. They race week after week after week at a top level, while most masters runners (me included) find it hard to string more than a couple/few races together before the wheels come off and we need to recover.”

He contends that any masters runner who can race every week at a high level is cheating.

“If I’m a 15 minute 5K guy and some other guy my age runs 14:42, that sounds like a huge difference, but it’s really only 2%. But if it takes me three weeks to recover enough to run at a top level again, and the other guy can race in a week, that’s a 300% improvement over me,” Magill said. “It’s all in the recovery.”

Magill says Castille has been a masters thief from the get-go.

“He started by stealing $1,000 at Carlsbad in his very first masters road race. … My clubmate John Gardiner finished second to him in four masters national championships,” he said. “I mean, think about that: John could have won four national titles! But instead the drug cheat got the titles, the money, the attention and the annual awards. Good riddance.”

Gardiner, six months younger than Castille, is a consulting engineer in Orange County who thinks he’s raced Castille about 10 times on the masters circuit.

“I heard through the masters rumor mill about a year ago that Kevin had failed this drug test in spring 2019,” he said. “I assumed there was some appeal occurring, but I was starting to wonder if we’d ever hear anything from USADA.”

Gardiner says he lost as much as $2,000 by taking second to Castille at USATF national road championships in the mile, 5K, 15K and half-marathon.

“I certainly had suspicions that Kevin was doping for years, but I try to keep an optimistic view of the world and assume people are innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “His times were fast – but not superhuman fast. His ability to recover fast and run American record level times week after week was the most suspicious for me.”

On letsrun.com, a runner who posts under the pseudonym “smoove” alleged Castille cost him money twice — “once at Gate River Run and once Houston Half. He is also the only American guy in my age group (as of race day) whom I have raced but not beaten. … We are now beyond rumors, and all of his records should be expunged and he should be heckled at every opportunity.”

In San Diego, where Castille also won a Rock ‘N’ Roll half-marathon title in 2016, local running coach and San Diego USATF President Paul Greer said was saddened by the suspension, which ends in 2023, because Castille robbed his competitors of potential winnings.

“What perplexes me the most is what real advantage does a 48-year-old achieve from cheating?” Greer said via email. “At his age, there is no professional contracts nor an Olympics to take part in so it all come downs to an individual who allowed his ego to get the best of him.”

Said Dan Cruz, a longtime running publicist associated with the Carlsbad 5000: “As a fan of the sport, you just hate to see another headline about doping. And you have to feel for those athletes who have been cheated out of prize money over the years.”

In 2016, Castille became the oldest male qualifier in the history of the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon, helped in part by the $10,000 raised on his behalf via a GoFundMe drive. (He dropped out of the steamy Los Angeles race after 69 minutes.)

On his 45th birthday in 2017, Castille set a masters world track record in the 10,000 at 29:44.38. Three months later, he ran a track 5,000 meters in 14:11.09 — a stunning 12 seconds better than the listed world age-group record by French Olympian Lucien Rault. But that mark at the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville was never ratified.

At the time, I wrote on my masters track blog: “Kevin’s times have been under a cloud for years, though, since he’s a former admitted cocaine dealer. But as Charles Bethea details in his amazing 2014 profile of Kevin, the doping doubts have been addressed: ‘The more records he breaks, the more he’s been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs.'”

Cushing-Murray of Tustin, who coaches at Century High School in Santa Ana, told Times of San Diego that he recalls how in the 2012 Carlsbad 5000 race he was “hoping the guy ahead of me was a younger dude” in a different age-group race.

“The funny thing is I actually raced Castille in a local [high school] all-comers meet four years before and outkicked him in a relatively slow 2-mile,” he said of the runner he called a “shy soft-spoken, decent dude.”

But on the awards stand that day, he was stung by a Castille remark.

“When they gave him the mic, I remember him saying something like ‘It’s time for a new winner’ since I’d won the previous three years,” Cushing-Murray said. “I thought it was slightly poor form since I was on the podium right next to him.”

It later occurred to Cush that Castille was paying him back for losing that earlier 2-mile race.

“It was basically just the two of us, and I was hoping to just maintain 70s each lap as long as I could, with or without him,” he said. “But he kept getting in front of me, then slowing down, and he even bumped me a couple of times as he surged around me to take the lead after I kept passing him when he slowed down.”

After a few laps of “being fairly annoyed,” he thought: “If you’re not going to get out of my way, then I’m just going to sit on your ass and roll you down” in front of high school kids cheering for him all around the track.

Gardiner says the suspension news brings him a sad sense of closure.

“I’m certainly glad he was caught and I hope this discourages other potential dopers,” he said. “But I think anytime a doper is exposed (masters or open), it hurts the credibility of the sport. This is a fun hobby for most of us where we enjoy some friendly trash-talking with our clubmates and competitors. I have a hard time understanding how doping would enhance that experience.”

Said Cushing-Murray: “For my own peace of mind, I assume my competitors are clean, and my post-race beverages generally taste just as good win, lose or draw.”

Doping Suspension of Kevin Castille No Shock to Carlsbad 5000 Masters Rivals was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: